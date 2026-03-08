ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Strike That Killed School Children In Southern Minab 'Done By Iran' But Evidence Suggests Otherwise

Rescue workers and residents search through the rubble in the aftermath of what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Iran of what Tehran's authorities said was a deadly strike on a school in southern Minab, despite evidence suggesting it was likely a US airstrike.

When asked by a reporter whether the US was responsible for the February 28 blast, the Republican President responded, without providing any evidence.

"We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The February 28 strike, which had the highest reported civilian death toll since the war began, has come under staunch criticism from the United Nations and human rights monitors.

More than 165 people were killed, most of them children, in the blast during school hours at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, according to Iranian state media.

Israel and the United States have not claimed responsibility for the reported attack -- with US officials saying it remains under investigation -- while Iran has blamed Washington for the strike.

Satellite images, expert analysis, a US official and public information released by the US and Israeli militaries, however, have suggested that the explosion was likely caused by US airstrikes that also hit an adjacent compound associated with the regime’s Revolutionary Guard.