Trump Says Strike That Killed School Children In Southern Minab 'Done By Iran' But Evidence Suggests Otherwise
Over 165 people were killed, most of them children, in the blast during school hours at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, according to Iranian state media.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Iran of what Tehran's authorities said was a deadly strike on a school in southern Minab, despite evidence suggesting it was likely a US airstrike.
When asked by a reporter whether the US was responsible for the February 28 blast, the Republican President responded, without providing any evidence.
"We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
The February 28 strike, which had the highest reported civilian death toll since the war began, has come under staunch criticism from the United Nations and human rights monitors.
Israel and the United States have not claimed responsibility for the reported attack -- with US officials saying it remains under investigation -- while Iran has blamed Washington for the strike.
Satellite images, expert analysis, a US official and public information released by the US and Israeli militaries, however, have suggested that the explosion was likely caused by US airstrikes that also hit an adjacent compound associated with the regime’s Revolutionary Guard.
Experts say the tight pattern of damage visible on the satellite photos is consistent with a targeted airstrike, the Associated Press reported.
The Pentagon has confirmed it is investigating, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the US would "not deliberately target a school."
Asked about the strike at the school at a Pentagon media briefing earlier on Wednesday (March 4), Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “All I can say is that we’re investigating that. We, of course, never target civilian targets. But we’re taking a look and investigating that.”
The New York Times newspaper reported Thursday that US military statements indicating forces were attacking naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz, where a Revolutionary Guards' base is located, "suggest they were most likely to have carried out the strike."
An analysis of social media posts from the time of the attack, as well as photos and videos from witnesses, indicated that the school had been struck at the same time as the Guards' naval base sites, the Times said.
Condemning the attack, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "This barbaric act is another black page in the record of countless crimes committed by the aggressors".
Israel and the US launched a wave of strikes against their longtime foe on Saturday morning. The Iranian Red Crescent said on Saturday evening that at least 201 people had been killed and 747 injured in the attacks. (Agency inputs)
