ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says 'Soon We Will Be Able' To Reimpose Sanctions On Russian Oil

US President Donald Trump attends a work lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. ( AFP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Evian: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the US will soon be able to reimpose sanctions against Russian oil, at the G7 summit where leaders are seeking to ratchet up pressure against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.