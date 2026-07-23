ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Saudi Nuclear Pact Requires Kingdom To Normalize Israel Relations

President Donald Trump waves to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Marietta, Ga ( AP )

President Donald Trump on Thursday said an agreement being reached with Saudi Arabia for a civilian nuclear program requires the kingdom to normalize relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords. In a post on social media, the Republican president said the deal doesn’t allow for enrichment of uranium. Nonproliferation experts have raised concerns that the deal fails to include guardrails to prevent enrichment of uranium to weapons-grade levels.

Meanwhile, two shootings in Maine and Houston over the span of a week have led to fierce criticism that there’s not enough oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. At least 10 people have died in encounters with immigration agents since Trump launched the crackdown after retaking office, and in the Maine shooting, family members of the officer who opened fire say he had a history of violent behavior and never should have been given a badge and gun.

Houthi attacks are a ‘double whammy’ on oil shipments

The Houthis’ SABA news agency said the rebels had struck two tankers, the Encelia and the Layla, in the Red Sea, leading to fires on both. There were no reports of casualties. It was their first reported attack on a vessel since they announced a blockade of Saudi-linked shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait earlier this week in retaliation for the kingdom’s blockade on Yemen and a recent attack on the international airport in Yemen’s rebel-held capital, Sanaa.

Bab el-Mandeb, at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, is a vital shipping chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Around 12% of the world’s trade, including a fourth of global container traffic, passes through there.

The Houthi attacks put at risk oil shipments from Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port on the Red Sea and present a “double whammy” on top of the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, said maritime data and analysis firm Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Brent oil’s price briefly tops $100 a barrel as stocks fall on Wall Street

Brent crude oil briefly topped $100 a barrel for the first time since May as increased fighting in the Middle East threatens to slow the global flow of crude.

Wall Street, meanwhile, is sinking early Thursday with sharp drops for two of its most influential stocks, Alphabet and Tesla.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.1% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 415 points, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.7%. Stocks sank under the pressure of rising oil prices, which raise costs for many businesses and divert their customers’ dollars away to pay higher prices for fuel.

Saudi nuclear deal is expected to last 30 years and involve US firms in program’s development

It could allow for the building of a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia following a joint U.S.-Saudi study, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The agreement is expected to be submitted to Congress for review, according to the U.S. and Saudi governments.

The agreement doesn’t include the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol, which would allow for more monitoring, inspections and verification, according to a second person familiar with the decision.

House Republican accuses Smith of lying about Trump probe and refers him for possible prosecution

A key Republican lawmaker says he believes special counsel Jack Smith may have lied to Congress while testifying about his investigation of Trump and the Justice Department should consider prosecuting him. Lawyers for Smith deny the allegation and say he testified truthfully.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, referred Smith to the Justice Department on allegations he made false statements during closed-door testimony about whether he had obtained records of lawmakers while investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

The referral, sent Wednesday, centers on a December 2025 exchange in which Smith was asked about subpoenas that prosecutors had issued for the toll records of some Republican lawmakers as part of the investigation. Toll records show the time, date, length of call and phone numbers involved but do not reveal the content of the communication.

Trump threatens ‘major military punishment’ if Yemen’s Houthis keep attacking ships

President Trump says he is “very disappointed” in Yemen’s Houthis and has threatened “major military punishment” against the Iran-backed rebels if their attacks on ships continue.

The president said on social media Thursday that “if they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves.”

Trump said the Houthis had previously been acting “very responsibly” after facing U.S. strikes last year in response to rebel attacks on commercial vessels. “Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night,” he said.

Rubio says lots of work ahead to get to Venezuelan elections

There’s a place for exiled opposition leader María Corina Machado in Venezuela’s future government if that’s what the people want, the U.S. secretary of state said.

Rubio noted that a lot of work is needed to create the conditions for an election following the U.S. raid that ousted leader Nicolás Maduro in January, including security on the streets, creating an electoral council to accurately count the votes, a free press and more.