ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Russia And Ukraine Reach ‘Energy Ceasefire’ But Gives No Details

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an “energy ceasefire” without offering specifics on terms. Neither side immediately commented on such an agreement.

The announcement comes a day after Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for attacking diesel facilities in Russia and contributing to a global shortage. Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other’s energy infrastructure during the war.

Trump’s brief post said only that the ceasefire takes effect immediately and that both sides had agreed to it. “Do not break it!” he said in his social media post. The White House did not immediately clarify the president’s post or add detail.

Only Russia is responsible for the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday as he vowed to press ahead with strikes on Russian oil refineries, despite criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who blamed him for high diesel prices and said he should be replaced.

The exchange came as Kyiv pressed its campaign against infrastructure deep inside Russia, with a drone attack on Sunday shutting down a data center run by Russian technology giant Yandex, the third strike on the company’s facilities in four days. Russia and Ukraine are locked in a long-range aerial war while their armies remain largely deadlocked on the front line, more than 4 1/2 years since Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

“Ukraine will be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “It is possible to stop strikes on energy infrastructure as early as today, but (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not want to do so,” he said, adding that any de-escalation must be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha pushed back on Trump's comments, writing on X late Saturday that Zelenskyy was leading the country through a war for its independence. “He has the support of the Ukrainian people, and they have the right to decide. Statements from abroad only confirm that he is doing his job well,” Sybiha wrote.

Trump said Saturday it was time for Ukraine to get a new president, suggesting Zelenskyy has not done enough to end the war and blaming him for high diesel prices in the U.S. “I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does,” Trump said.

The U.S. president, who on Friday struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to buy diesel from Russia in an attempt to address high fuel prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, has been urging Zelenskyy for weeks to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

He has sought to blame record U.S. diesel prices on Ukraine rather than the U.S.-led war in Iran, which has driven up world energy prices. Ukrainian and European officials reacted to the diesel deal with dismay, saying it will help pay for Russia’s war effort.

Ukraine strikes third data center in four days