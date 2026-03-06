ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Only 'Unconditional Surrender' Of Iran Will End War

"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" as the only acceptable outcome to end hostilities, while promising to help rebuild the country's economy if Tehran complied and installed new leadership.

The post came as Israel bombarded regime targets in Tehran and Hezbollah positions in Beirut, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said US strikes against Iran were "about to surge dramatically."

Trump said that following any capitulation by the Islamic Republic, the United States and its allies would work to bring Iran "back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."

This would be contingent on the installation of what he called "a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s)."

He closed with a new slogan — "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" — a riff on his "Make America Great Again" political brand.