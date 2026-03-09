ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says New Iran Leader Won't Last Long Without His Approval

Tehran: US President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that Iran's next supreme leader would not last long without his approval, as Tehran revealed slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's 56-year-old son Mojtaba as his successor.

Trump had previously demanded a say in the appointment and dismissed the younger Khamenei as an unacceptable "lightweight". "He's going to have to get approval from us," Trump told ABC News on Sunday, referring to Iran's next leader. "If he doesn't get approval from us he's not going to last long."

But Tehran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day that the decision was Iran's alone, adding it would "allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs".

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press", Araghchi went on to demand that Trump "apologise to people of the region" for the spiralling war. The younger Khamenei is regarded as a conservative figure, notably because of his ties to the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the Islamic republic's military.

Israel's military has warned any successor that "we will not hesitate to target you".

Air 'unbreathable'

Israel's reach was underlined by two new operations overnight -- strikes against fuel dumps in and around Tehran, and an attack on a hotel in the heart of Lebanon's capital Beirut that targeted suspected Iranian commanders.

Israel said the Beirut strike killed five Revolutionary Guards commanders, including three from the Quds Force, the Guards' elite foreign branch. Warplanes hit five oil facilities around the Iranian capital, killing at least four people, according to a state oil executive, and blanketing the city in acrid smoke.

Tehran's governor told the IRNA news agency that fuel distribution had been "temporarily interrupted" in the capital. A dark haze hung over the city of 10 million people, blocking out the sun, while the smell of burning fuel lingered in the air.

Authorities warned the fumes could be toxic and urged citizens to stay indoors, but many windows were blown out by the force of the blasts. "The blaze has been burning for more than 12 hours, the air has become unbreathable. I can't even go out to do the daily shopping," said a 35-year-old from Tehran.

"At first, I supported this war. After Khamenei's death, I celebrated with my friends: we drank wine and we danced. "But since yesterday... people say there's not even any gasoline left at the gas stations," she said in a text message to Europe.

As the war ground on, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had enough supplies to continue their drone and missile war over the Middle East for up to six months. Several blasts were heard over Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv after the Israeli military said it had detected a salvo of missiles from Iran. The Magen David Adom emergency services said six people were wounded in central Israel.

Advanced missiles