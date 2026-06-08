ETV Bharat / international

'I Call The Shots. He Doesn't': Trump Says Netanyahu Has 'No Choice' But To 'Accept A Deal' With Iran

New Delhi: As Iran and Israel trade missiles for the first time since a fragile ceasefire in April, US President Donald Trump has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have "no choice" but to accept any "deal the United States negotiates with Iran."

In a telephone interview with the Financial Times on Sunday, Trump said, "He won't have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn't call the shots." He further added that Iran's strikes had not changed his desire to conclude US-Iran negotiations. "It's not going to have any impact on the deal," Trump said.

Trump's remarks came shortly after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, marking the most serious violation of the ceasefire agreed upon in early April. Netanyahu spoke with Trump, a US official told Axios, as Trump told him not to retaliate against Iran's missile strikes, Times of Israel reported.

Iran launched missiles at Israel during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire. "Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far from the attack, according to Euro News. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defence systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public.

"The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas." IDF wrote on X.