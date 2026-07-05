ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Netanyahu 'Knows Who The Boss Is' Ahead Of Possible White House Meeting: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Knesset, Israel's unicameral legislature, in Jerusalem on Oct 13, 2025. ( ANI )

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House that could take place as early as next week after his return from the NATO summit, Axios reported. "We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," Trump said in a brief phone interview with Axios, referring to himself.

According to the report, the proposed meeting would be the first between the two leaders since their February meeting in the White House Situation Room, where Netanyahu presented a plan for a joint war against Iran.

An Israeli official told Axios that next week could be too soon for the visit because of Trump's trip to Turkey for the NATO summit scheduled for July 7-8, adding, "It might take place the week after."

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu called Trump on Friday to congratulate him on the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence.

"During their conversation, the Prime Minister said that the United States is a guarantor of global freedom, and that Israel greatly values the close relationship between the two nations. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States," Netanyahu's office said.

The report said people within Trump's inner circle have become increasingly sceptical of Netanyahu in the months following their February meeting. "Many of Trump's closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything," a US official told Axios.

According to the report, Trump also criticised Netanyahu during a phone call last month over Israel's escalation in Lebanon, describing the Israeli Prime Minister as "crazy" and accusing him of ingratitude.