ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Makes 'No Difference' To Him If Iran, US Reach Deal

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was not bothered about the outcome of US-Iran talks in Pakistan, insisting the United States had come out ahead from the war. "Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me. The reason is because we've won," Trump told reporters.

"We're in very deep negotiations with Iran. We win regardless. We've defeated them militarily," Trump said. Trump was speaking as Vice President JD Vance was leading the US delegation in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, with discussions with Iran heading into a second day.

Trump also repeated the US military's statement that US Navy warships on Saturday transited through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital gateway to the oil-rich Gulf, to begin clearing it of Iranian mines. The account was denied by Iran, which has exerted power over the narrow waterway and with it the world's oil supply in retaliation for the attack launched on February 28 by the United States and Israel.