ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Lebanon And Israel Agree To Extend Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire By 3 Weeks

From left, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lebanese Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Hamadeh Moawad, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, listen to President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday.

Trump said the meeting between the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States, the second in the past week, went "very well," but during an Oval Office gathering he acknowledged that "they do have Hezbollah to think about." The Iranian-backed group has opposed the talks, and since the initial ceasefire went into effect last Friday, there have been multiple violations by both sides.

Despite that, these were the first direct diplomatic talks in decades between Israel and Lebanon and represented a major step for neighboring countries that officially have been at war since Israel's inception in 1948. The initial 10-day ceasefire had been due to expire Monday.

"The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah," Trump said in a social media post. He added later in the Oval Office that he expects to meet in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the next couple of weeks.

Trump told reporters, while surrounded by the ambassadors as well as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that Israel has a right to defend itself "if they're shot at, and they will."

"We hope that together, under your leadership, we can formalize peace between Israel and Lebanon in the very near future," Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said.

Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad thanked Trump "for all your effort to help and to support Lebanon." She referenced his "Make America Great Again" slogan when she said, "And I think with your help, with your support, we can make Lebanon great again."

Lebanon presses wider-reaching negotiations

Aoun, the Lebanese president, said a day earlier that during the talks Hamadeh would ask for an end to Israeli home demolitions in villages and towns occupied by Israel after the latest war broke out on March 2.

Preparations were being made for wider-reaching negotiations. The aim of the future talks is to "fully" stop Israeli attacks, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon, release of Lebanese prisoners held in Israel, deployment of Lebanese troops along the border and beginning the reconstruction process, Aoun said in comments released by his office.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has called on Lebanon to work with Israel to disarm Hezbollah.

"We don't have any serious disagreements with Lebanon. There are a few minor border disputes that can be solved," Saar said during Independence Day remarks to Israel's ambassadors and diplomatic corps. He described the neighboring country as a "failed state."