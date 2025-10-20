ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Still In Place After Gaza Strikes

Mourners carry bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire, during their funeral in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was still in effect after the Israeli military carried out deadly strikes on Gaza over apparent truce violations by the Palestinian armed group.

"Yeah, it is," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked if the ceasefire was still in place. He also suggested that Hamas leadership was not involved in any alleged breaches and instead blamed "some rebels within."

"But either way, it's going to be handled properly. It's going to be handled toughly, but properly," Trump added.

Israel said it had resumed enforcing the Gaza ceasefire after it struck Hamas positions Sunday, having accused the group of targeting its troops in the most serious violence since the nine-day-old truce began.

Gaza's civil defense agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said at least 45 people had been killed across the territory in Israeli strikes. Israel's military said it was looking into the reports of casualties.

Trump expressed hope that the ceasefire he helped broker would hold.

"We want to make sure that it's going to be very peaceful with Hamas," he said.

"As you know, they've been quite rambunctious. They've been doing some shooting, and we think maybe the leadership isn't involved in that."