ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Israel And Iran Seeking A Ceasefire

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran and Israel were seeking an "immediate CEASEFIRE," after the two countries attacked each other for the first time since a truce came into effect two months ago.

"Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE!" Trump said on Truth Social.

"Final negotiations on 'Peace' are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way," he added.