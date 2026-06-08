Trump Says Israel And Iran Seeking A Ceasefire
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that final negotiations on 'Peace' are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way
By AFP
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran and Israel were seeking an "immediate CEASEFIRE," after the two countries attacked each other for the first time since a truce came into effect two months ago.
"Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE!" Trump said on Truth Social.
"Final negotiations on 'Peace' are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way," he added.
A few minutes earlier, Trump warned Israel and Iran to "immediately stop 'shooting.'" Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel overnight Sunday into Monday and Israel responded by targeting military sites in the Islamic republic.
Tehran's strikes followed attacks by Israel against targets of the Iran-backed Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Trump is looking to end the conflict, which is unpopular in the United States, as the November midterm congressional elections approach.
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Trump Tells Iran, Israel To Stop 'Shooting' After First Clash Since Truce