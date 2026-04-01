ETV Bharat / international

'War Could End In 2-3 Weeks': President Trump To Address The US At 6:30 IST Tomorrow On Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listens. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the war with Iran may be over in two or three weeks and it will be up to other countries to secure the vital Strait of Hormuz oil shipping channel.

The White House announced meanwhile that Trump would give an address to the nation at 9:00 pm Wednesday (0100 GMT Thursday) "to provide an important update on Iran."

In other developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint campaign against Iran had "changed the face of the Middle East" and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran had the "necessary will" to end the war provided its enemies guaranteed it would not flare up again.

In Lebanon, the health ministry said early Wednesday that seven people were killed in Israeli strikes in south Beirut and a nearby area and the Israeli military said it had struck a senior Hezbollah commander.

Israel's campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah has left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, according to the health ministry, with over a million displaced. US stocks surged on hopes that a resolution to the month-long war may be in sight and Brent oil futures finished down 3.2 percent at $103.97 per barrel.

Japan's Nikkei climbed more than three percent at the open Wednesday and South Korea's Kospi was up nearly five percent. Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the United States would be leaving Iran "very soon," perhaps within "two weeks, maybe three."

"But we're finishing the job," he insisted. "We want to knock out every single thing they have," Trump said, before adding that "it's possible that we'll make a deal before that."

Trump has zigzagged previously on whether Washington plans to escalate the war that has roiled the world economy -- possibly by deploying American ground forces -- or try to end it through negotiations with Tehran.

'Go get your own oil!'

As for Hormuz, which has been blockaded by Iran and through which one-fifth of global oil normally passes, Trump said France, China and other countries that seek passage through the waterway will have to "fend for themselves." "What happens with the strait we're not going to have anything to do with," he said. In a Truth Social post earlier Tuesday, Trump lashed out at NATO allies and other countries that have refused to help the United States secure the strait.