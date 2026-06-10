ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Iran 'Taken Too Long To Negotiate,' Will Have To 'Pay The Price'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran has taken too long to negotiate a deal over the conflict in the Middle East and will now "have to pay the price."

Trump's social media post, in which he asserted that the Iranian military has been "completely defeated," came after the United States and Iran exchanged fire, straining a ceasefire that took effect in April.

"The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Separately, Trump told Fox News journalist Trey Yingst in a phone interview that because peace talks have failed to make progress, he is getting closer to targeting Iran's power plants and bridges.

"I may keep going," Trump was quoted by Fox as saying. "They had a chance to sign a deal and survive."

It marked a contrast with his comments to reporters on Tuesday that negotiations on an enduring settlement to end the war were in their "final throes," and could be wrapped up in "two or three days."