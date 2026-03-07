ETV Bharat / international

Trump Warns: ‘Today Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard!’

Trump made the comments after noting an apology by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier in the day to neighbouring nations over Tehran’s attacks.

Trump Warns Today Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard
Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : March 7, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Washington: Trump made the comments on his Truth Social website, noting an apology by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier in the day to neighboring nations over Tehran’s attacks.

“Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” Trump wrote, without elaborating.

Also Read

Iran's President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors As Missiles And Drones Still Pound Their Cities

TAGGED:

IRAN WAR
US ISRAEL IRAN WAR
IRAN PRESIDENT MASOUD PEZESHKIAN
IRAN WILL BE HIT VERY HARD
TRUMP ON IRAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.