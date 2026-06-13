ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Hormuz To Open Immediately After Peace Deal Signed Sunday

President Donald Trump walks to board his limousine at the North Portico of the White House, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said a long-awaited deal to end the war in the Middle East is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, paving the way for the opening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

Trump's statement, however, ran counter to Iran's foreign ministry, which indicated earlier in the day that the deal would not be signed Sunday, according to state media reports.

In his post, Trump also indicated the United States would take possession of and destroy Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.

"At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," Trump said. "We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future."