ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says He Will Skip G7 Emergency Summit, Questions NATO's Value To US

President Donald Trump walks speak with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that he will not attend an emergency Group of Seven summit proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump spoke at a White House press briefing marking the first anniversary of his second term, saying he already has "a lot of meetings" scheduled in Davos, including discussions related to Greenland.

"I have meetings with the people that are directly involved," Trump said amid heightened tensions with European leaders after he threatened extra tariffs on several European countries unless a deal is reached for the United States to acquire Greenland.

"He's a friend of mine. He's a nice guy. I like Macron, but he's not going to be there very much longer, as you know," Trump said of the French president, whose term is set to end in 2027.