ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says He Will Destroy Iran's Energy Infrastructure If Deal Doesn't Happen Soon

Hyderabad: A month after the US-Israel war on Iran started, US President Donald Trump stated that the US would completely destroy Iran's energy infrastructure if negotiations didn't happen soon.

Trump, on his latest post on Truth Social, said America is in "serious discussions" with a "new and more reasonable regime" to end its war on Iran, but threatened to "obliterate" Iran’s strategically crucial Kharg Island if a deal is not reached shortly.

"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched,”" he said in his post.