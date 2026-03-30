Trump Says He Will Destroy Iran's Energy Infrastructure If Deal Doesn't Happen Soon
Trump, on his latest post on Truth Social, said America is in "serious discussions" with a "new and more reasonable regime".
Published : March 30, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: A month after the US-Israel war on Iran started, US President Donald Trump stated that the US would completely destroy Iran's energy infrastructure if negotiations didn't happen soon.
Trump, on his latest post on Truth Social, said America is in "serious discussions" with a "new and more reasonable regime" to end its war on Iran, but threatened to "obliterate" Iran’s strategically crucial Kharg Island if a deal is not reached shortly.
"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched,”" he said in his post.
This, he said, will be in retribution "for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year Reign of Terror."
This comes days after he extended his deadline for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz, and on a day when the naval commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps was killed in an attack by the Israeli forces.