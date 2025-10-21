ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Hamas Will Be 'Eradicated' If Group Breaches Gaza Deal

Palestinians collect leaflets dropped by an Israeli drone warning people to stay away from the so-called yellow line in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump warned Hamas Monday it would be "eradicated" if it breaches the Gaza deal with Israel, but said he would give the Palestinian militant group a chance to honor the truce.

Vice President JD Vance headed to Israel shortly after Trump's comments, joining two top US envoys after weekend violence threatened to wreck the fragile ceasefire.

"We made a deal with Hamas that they're going to be very good, they're going to behave, they're going to be nice," Trump told reporters at the White House as he hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"And if they're not, we're going to go and we're going to eradicate them, if we have to. They'll be eradicated, and they know that."

Trump helped broker the Gaza deal nearly two weeks ago but it has repeatedly come under threat as Israel accuses Hamas of stalling on handing over dead hostages, and of launching attacks.

Hamas's top negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, told Egypt's Al-Qahera News that the group was still committed to the ceasefire agreement.

"We are finding it extremely difficult to extract the bodies, but we are serious and working hard to extract them," he said in comments broadcast Tuesday morning.

"The Gaza agreement will hold, because we want it to and our will to abide by it is strong."

Trump has also warned the militant group to stop public executions of rivals and alleged collaborators as it seeks to reestablish its grip on the devastated territory.