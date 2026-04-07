ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says 'Entire' Iran Could Be 'Taken Out' On Tuesday

US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. ( AFP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that all of Iran could be "taken out" Tuesday at the expiry of a deadline he issued for the Islamic Republic to reopen the key Strait of Hormuz waterway.

"The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," Trump told a news conference on Monday. Trump also said that the military had war plans to destroy all bridges and power plants in Iran over a four-hour period if his peace deal deadline is not met.

"We have a plan -- because of the power of our military -- where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again," Trump said at a press conference. "I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock (midnight), and it'll happen over a period of four hours - if we wanted to."

Trump previously set 8:00 pm Washington time on Tuesday (midnight GMT) for Iran to agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he would lay waste to every bridge and power plant in Iran if it fails to bend to his demands, as he touted the high-risk operation that rescued two downed airmen.

Dismissing accusations that such a move would be a war crime, Trump told a White House press conference that "the entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

The president gave lengthy opening remarks on the recovery of two F-15 crew members recovered from behind enemy lines in Iran, which he compared to finding a "needle in a haystack."

But Trump also doubled down on his threats of destruction before his self-imposed deadline for Tehran's leaders that is due to expire on Tuesday at 8:00 pm (0000 GMT Wednesday). Iran must make a deal that involves the "free traffic of oil" through the critical Strait of Hormuz or else there will be "complete demolition... and it'll happen over a period of four hours," he said.

"Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again."

Trump added that he was considering a plan to charge a toll for oil passing through the Strait -- echoing Iranian threats to do the same to the waterway through which one-fifth of global crude passes.

The 79-year-old's fresh warnings came just hours after he said during a White House Easter Egg roll that a proposal for a ceasefire with Iran was a "very significant step." "It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump told reporters, under the gaze of First Lady Melania Trump and a mascot dressed as a giant Easter bunny.

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