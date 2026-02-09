ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says China's Xi To Visit US 'Toward The End Of The Year'

US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping greet each other as they arrive for talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025. ( AFP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House late this year, as the world's top two economies look to reset ties marred by a roiling trade war. Trump made the comment in an interview with NBC News taped Wednesday -- the same day he and Xi had a wide-ranging conversation about trade, Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the situation in Iran.

Trump is expected to go to China in April, before Xi visits the United States. "He's coming to the White House, yeah -- toward the end of the year," Trump said in the interview, parts of which aired Sunday. "These are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship."

Since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, he has been a prolific purveyor of tariffs, unveiling sector-specific levies on steel, autos and other items as well as broader measures to achieve a variety of policy objectives. The White House has jousted with Beijing on trade but reached a broad truce with China after a major escalation last spring.