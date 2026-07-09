ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says 11 Jets Downed During India-Pakistan Hostilities Last Year, Repeats Role In Resolution Of Conflict

Washington: US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of settling the conflict between India and Pakistan, adding that 11 jets were shot down during the four-day hostilities in May last year.

Speaking on board Air Force One on Wednesday, Trump said he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize "more than anybody" for settling eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Trump claimed the conflict between India and Pakistan "was going to be nuclear." Without providing details, the US President said that "11 planes were shot down" during the conflict.

Trump did not specify whether the jets were lost by either of the two countries or whether he was referring to combined losses by both sides.