ETV Bharat / international

Trump Said He Would Dine With Anthropic CEO Amid Mounting AI Debate

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, speaks remotely during a Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump had plans to dine late Sunday with the CEO of Anthropic, one of the leading voices on artificial intelligence but also someone who's sparred with the Trump administration over the military's potential use of AI.

Trump told reporters after returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that he was grabbing dinner at 10 p.m. with Dario Amodei. The meal comes just two days after Amodei's company faced a setback in a court case against the government over its barring its products for Defense Department work.

The dispute between the AI company and the Pentagon broke out in February when Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused Anthropic of endangering national security and designated the company a supply chain risk. Amodei had refused to back down over concerns the company’s products could be used for mass surveillance or autonomous armed drones.

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected the artificial intelligence lab’s challenge to the government’s labeling of it as a supply chain risk. The decision allows the Pentagon to continue to remove Anthropic’s Claude models from its systems.