ETV Bharat / international

Trump Sacks Attorney General, Replaces With Ex-Personal Lawyer

FILE - Attorney General Pam Bondi leaving after the end of President Donald Trump's remarks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday after months of strained relations and named his former personal lawyer to serve as the acting chief of the Justice Department.

The move, which the Republican president announced in a social media post, comes amid criticism of Bondi's handling of the Epstein files and her failure to successfully prosecute several perceived Trump political foes.

"Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year," Trump said on Truth Social. "Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country."

Bondi "will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector," the president said, and will be replaced on an interim basis by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who Trump described as "a very talented and respected Legal Mind."

Bondi has been a staunch Trump ally but has drawn fire from some of his supporters for her handling of the release of the Justice Department files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

The Epstein affair has been a major political liability for Trump, who was a longtime friend of the disgraced financier. Bondi has also reportedly drawn Trump's ire by falling short with efforts to prosecute perceived Trump opponents such as former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

According to The New York Times, Trump may name former Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, to be the next attorney general.

In the meantime, the post will be filled by Blanche, who was one of the personal lawyers who defended Trump in the multiple criminal cases he faced after he left the White House in 2021.

Bondi, in a post on X, said serving as attorney general had been "the honor of a lifetime" and said she will "continue fighting for President Trump" in her unspecified new private sector job.

"Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche," she said. "I remain eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again."