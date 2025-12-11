ETV Bharat / international

Trump Risks Becoming "The President Who Lost India," Warns US Lawmaker Kamlager-Dove

Washington: United States Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove issued a sharp warning over the current trajectory of India-US relations, questioning whether US President Donald Trump risks becoming "the president who lost India" amid escalating tensions over tariffs, visa fees and political grievances.

Her remarks were made during a congressional hearing on the US-India Strategic Partnership. Building on this concern, Kamlager-Dove underscored India's central role in sectors vital to the United States, including defence, energy, AI, space and advanced technologies. "The US relationship with India will be defining for both countries in how we place ourselves in the 21st-century world order," she said. She added that working through the Quad "helps maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific."

She then linked these strategic priorities to what she described as a sharp decline in goodwill. Kamlager-Dove argued that President Trump inherited a partnership marked by an energised Quad, growing defence-technology cooperation, coordinated supply-chain efforts and strong political momentum, but has since weakened it. "Flush, flush, flush -- flushed down the toilet," she said, framing the shift as driven by personal grievances rather than national interests.