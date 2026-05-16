ETV Bharat / international

Trump Returns From China Visit, Calls Meeting With Xi 'G-2'

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump returned from a visit to China, describing his discussions with President Xi Jinping as a meeting between the leaders of two great countries.

Trump landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday evening, claiming to have secured significant trade agreements, including the sale of 200 aircraft from Boeing to China, with a promise for an additional 750. He also highlighted a commitment to support the American agriculture sector.

The US President made a brief refuelling stop in Anchorage, Alaska, before returning.

In an interview with Fox News following his meeting with Xi on Thursday, Trump said, "It's the two great countries. I call it the G-2. I think it'll go down as a very important moment in history." The Washington Post reported that Trump's remarks put China on an equal footing with the US, which was a goal Xi had sought to achieve during the visit.