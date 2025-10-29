Trump Repeats 'India-Pak' Claim; Cong Mocks PM Modi: 'No Wonder His Good Friend In New Delhi Doesn't Hug Him'
Congress took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump repeating his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 11:06 AM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has once again claimed to have resolved the war between India and Pakistan, saying that “seven brand new" planes were shot down during the conflict without specifying to which country they belonged.
Trump said, “Seven planes were shot down, seven brand new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it .. two big nuclear powers.”
The US President reiterated that he used trade to resolve the war between India and Pakistan, while speaking at a reception and dinner with business leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday.
“I said to Prime Minister Modi, and I said to the prime minister, a very nice man, a very good man, and the Field Marshal over in Pakistan, I said, Look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to be fighting,” Trump said.
Trump said that India and Pakistan argued that war has nothing to do with trade with the US. “(They said)one thing has nothing to do with the other. I said this, it has a lot to do with the other …two nuclear powers…we get that nuclear dust all over the place. All of you are affected, right? And we said, No, we're not doing any deals if you're going to fight. And within about 24 hours, that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually,” the US President said.
Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim dozens of times that he “helped settle” the conflict between India and Pakistan.
Congress took a swipe at PM Modi over Trump repeating his claim, and said "no wonder" the American leader's good friend in New Delhi "does not want to hug him any more". In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "So far, he has said it 54 times. He has said it in the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UK. He has said it mid-flight and on land. Now, President Trump has said it again, while addressing business leaders in Japan last evening."
Now President Trump has said it again, while addressing business leaders in Japan last evening.
"No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more," the Congress leader added. India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. (With PTI Inputs)
