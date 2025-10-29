ETV Bharat / international

Trump Repeats 'India-Pak' Claim; Cong Mocks PM Modi: 'No Wonder His Good Friend In New Delhi Doesn't Hug Him'

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has once again claimed to have resolved the war between India and Pakistan, saying that “seven brand new" planes were shot down during the conflict without specifying to which country they belonged.

Trump said, “Seven planes were shot down, seven brand new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it .. two big nuclear powers.”

The US President reiterated that he used trade to resolve the war between India and Pakistan, while speaking at a reception and dinner with business leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday.

“I said to Prime Minister Modi, and I said to the prime minister, a very nice man, a very good man, and the Field Marshal over in Pakistan, I said, Look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to be fighting,” Trump said.

Trump said that India and Pakistan argued that war has nothing to do with trade with the US. “(They said)one thing has nothing to do with the other. I said this, it has a lot to do with the other …two nuclear powers…we get that nuclear dust all over the place. All of you are affected, right? And we said, No, we're not doing any deals if you're going to fight. And within about 24 hours, that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually,” the US President said.