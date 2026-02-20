ETV Bharat / international

11 Jets Were Shot Down: Trump Claims "200% Tariffs Warning" Forced India, Pakistan To Stop Conflict

Washington: US President Donald Trump Thursday said he had threatened to put 200 per cent tariffs on India and Pakistan if they didn't stop the fighting last summer, reiterating the claim that he stopped the war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Trump repeated the claim that he stopped eight wars within the first year of his second term in the White House as he addressed an event of the Board of Peace in Washington. India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the event along with leaders of the other nations who have signed up to join the Trump-led organisation. As he addressed the event, Trump listed the conflicts he helped end and asked leaders of the countries to stand up as he mentioned the nations. Trump asked Sharif to stand up and then said, "I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. He's excited. He's watching us right now."

"Pakistan and India. That was a big one. I think you should actually stand, come please stand just for a second. Pakistan and India. Thank you very much," Trump said.

As he spoke about ending the war between India and Pakistan last summer, Trump said he likes Sharif and the country's Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, whom he called a "great guy". "…There was some fighting going on when I got to know him (Sharif) and your Field Marshal General. Great, Great General. Great Field Marshal, a great guy,” he said.

Trump repeated the assertion that Sharif had claimed he saved “25 million lives” when he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. Earlier, Trump had claimed that Sharif said he had saved 10 million lives by ending the conflict between the two nations.

"You made that statement," Trump said to Sharif. “I said 25 million lives, could have been much more actually, but it was really a beautiful thing…. That war was raging. Planes were being shot down, and it was Pakistan and India.

"And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew him (Sharif) a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well, actually. I got to know Pakistan through a little trade. They were trying to make too good a deal, and I would get a little upset with them. And in the end, they got what they wanted, right? And they made a good deal, and I got to like them, the Prime Minister, the Field Marshal, who's a tough man, a tough good fighter, serious fighter. I like good fighters, actually,” Trump said.

“And when I heard that they were fighting, I pick up a certain newspaper.… and I saw that Pakistan and India were really going at it. And then it got worse and worse, and… many planes were shot down. It was all out. And I called them, I said, ‘Listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys, if you don't settle this up’. They said, ‘No, no, no’,” Trump said, adding that neither of the two countries wanted to do that.

“I said, ‘No, it has to. If you don't do it, I'm not doing a trade deal. We're not doing a trade deal’," he added.