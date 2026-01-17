ETV Bharat / international

'Pakistan PM Said I Saved At Least 10 Million People': Trump Repeats Claims Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

President Donald Trump arrives at a dedication ceremony for a portion of Southern Boulevard, which the Town of Palm Beach Council recently voted to rename,"President Donald J. Trump Boulevard," Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla. ( AP )

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated his claim of having stopped a war between India and Pakistan, while also saying that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for saving at least 10 million lives. He made the remarks at the renaming of Southern Boulevard to Donald J Trump Boulevard.

"In a year, we made eight peace deals and ended the war in Gaza. We have peace in the Middle East...We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting, two nuclear nations...The Pakistani Prime Minister said Donald Trump saved at least 10 million people, and it was amazing," he said.

Trump has made similar claims many times since May 10 last year, stating that it was his pressure that led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours as he makes his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Following the much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump, almost two weeks after US strikes on Caracas, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado on Thursday said that she had presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump at the White House, describing the gesture as recognition for his support for Venezuelan freedom and democratic efforts.