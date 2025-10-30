ETV Bharat / international

India's Been 'Very Good' On That Front: Trump Repeats Claim On Delhi Reducing Energy Purchases From Moscow

US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One after talks with China's President Xi Jinping at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025. ( AFP )

New York: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said India has been "very good" on the issue of reducing oil imports from Russia, reiterating his claim that Delhi will significantly reduce its energy purchases from Moscow. Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington following his summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, Trump was asked about Russian oil purchases.

Trump said Xi has been “buying oil from Russia for a long time. It takes care of a big part of China. And, you know, I can say India's been very good on that front. But we didn't really discuss the oil. We discussed working together to see if we could get that war finished.”

Trump has been claiming for the past few days that Delhi has assured him that it will significantly reduce its oil imports from Russia. Last week, Trump reiterated his claim that India has agreed to "stop" buying oil from Russia and would bring them down to “almost nothing” by the end of the year.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that India is a significant importer of oil and gas, and it has been Delhi’s consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario.