Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending Conflict Between India And Pakistan During Meeting With Netanyahu

New York: US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict during his bilateral meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As Trump began his bilateral meeting with Netanyahu and his delegation at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida Monday, he said that he had solved eight wars so far in the first year of his second term in the White House.

He said he stopped the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, threatening the countries with tariffs, as well as other conflicts, but is not given credit for it. He then repeated his claim that he stopped the fighting between India and Pakistan.

“Settled eight wars, but we don't know the countries. Azerbaijan... It's good when you can say it...And (Russian President Vladimir) Putin actually said to me, ‘I cannot believe you settled that war because I've been trying for 10 years’. And I literally settled it in one day," Trump said.

"Trade. They do trade. I said, ‘We're going to cut you off from trade. No more trade. To both of them...Then I put 200 per cent tariffs... the next day they called.… 35 years of fighting, and they stopped."