ETV Bharat / international

Trump Renews USD 1,00,000 Fee On H-1B Visas, Tightens Scrutiny

Washington: US President Donald Trump has extended the USD 1,00,000 fee on employers for bringing in foreign workers on H-1B visas by a year, the White House said.

In a presidential proclamation issued on Friday, Trump said the 2025 decision to impose a USD 1,00,000 fee has led to a 92 per cent decrease in H-1B registrations by large IT outsourcing firms.

“An extension of the 2025 Proclamation will continue to protect the economic and national security interests of the United States, improve labour market access for American workers and graduates, and ensure that employers recruit only the most highly-skilled and essential alien workers when needed in line with the original intent of the program,” Trump said.

Indians remain the single largest beneficiary group of the US H-1B visa program. The 2025 decision to levy the USD 1,00,000 fee has run into a legal challenge and the matter is before two different federal courts.

The 2025 fee-hike order was set to expire this month. It did not apply to visas granted to foreign citizens already in the United States on student visas, who make up a large share of new H-1B recipients, or to renewals of current visas.

The order also sets a 30-day deadline for the Secretary of Labour, acting through the Wage and Hour Division, to begin reviewing data from previously submitted labour condition applications.