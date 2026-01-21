ETV Bharat / international

Trump Puts Next Steps On Gaza Ceasefire Plan At Risk By Antagonizing Europe Over Greenland

Washington: President Donald Trump closed out 2025 with his plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in fine fettle. With an endorsement from the U.N. Security Council to form a “Board of Peace” to oversee Gaza's future, Trump entered 2026 riding high in his self-described role as a “president of peace” who sought to end conflicts and certainly not create new ones.

But after having ordered a military operation to capture then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in the first days of January and threatened to use force to annex Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark, the next steps in his Gaza ceasefire plan and his attempt to expand the mandate of the Board of Peace to other global crises appear to be at risk.

Just last week, the Board of Peace seemed set to be formed without much controversy on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week with Trump at the helm of a selection of world leaders focused on Gaza. Then, Trump upended that scenario with an abrupt threat Saturday to impose tariffs on European allies that had rallied to the defense of Greenland and Denmark.

He followed up with a series of insults and provocative social media posts about seizing Greenland. In one message to Norway’s prime minister, Trump accused the Norwegian government of blocking the independent Nobel committee from awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize, suggesting his primary focus would no longer be peace.

With more than 60 invitations to the Board of Peace sent out, fewer than 10 have so far been accepted, including from a handful of leaders considered to be anti-democratic authoritarians.

And, perhaps more important, several of America’s main European partners have declined or been noncommittal, including Britain, France and Germany. It marks another potential fracture point for the NATO allies, as Trump’s aggressive foreign policy moves have threatened to alienate even the United States’ closest friends and put some of his own priorities at risk, from discussions about halting Russia's war in Ukraine to next steps in the Gaza ceasefire process.

European allies are wary

Many skeptics have noted with displeasure that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have all been invited to join.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said "no to creating an organization as it has been presented, which would replace the United Nations.” Spokespeople for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said they were looking over the terms. Starmer has concerns about its makeup, spokesman Tom Wells said.

Britain and France are the two other veto-wielding Western powers on the U.N. Security Council, which many believe the Board of Peace has ambitions to rival by working on other global conflicts. Trump said Tuesday that “it might” replace the United Nations even as he noted the U.N. has great potential despite what he called years of failure.