Trump Calls PM Modi 'Good Man', But Warns Of Fresh Tariffs 'If India Continues Oil Trade With Russia'

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "good man" for "cutting down" the purchase of Russian oil. "Modi's a very good man," Trump told reporters on Air Force One, while on his way back to the White House from West Palm Beach in Florida on Sunday (local time).

"He's a good guy," he said while responding to a question. Trump claimed New Delhi adjusted its policy after understanding Washington's displeasure over continued Russian energy purchases. "He knew I was not happy and it was important to make me happy," Trump said, referring to PM Modi.

"They (Indians) wanted to make me happy, basically. (PM) Modi's a very good man. Yes, he's a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on that very quickly," Trump said in response to a question that was initially being responded to by Senator Lindsey Graham, who was travelling with him on Air Force One.

Graham asserted that the US tariff pressure has already pushed India to significantly reduce its purchases of Russian oil, arguing that the move is weakening Moscow's ability to sustain its war effort in Ukraine and demonstrating the effectiveness of tariffs as a foreign policy tool.