Trump Posts List Of Nations, Including Pak, B'desh, Whose Immigrants Receive Welfare In US; India Not On List

The ‘Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin’ list includes about 120 nations and territories around the world, whose immigrants in the US receive assistance. India is not on the list. The chart, posted by Trump on Truth Social, highlights the immigrants’ country of birth and the percentage of immigrant households receiving assistance.

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted a list of several countries, including Pakistan, Bhutan, China, Bangladesh and Nepal, to highlight rates of welfare and assistance received by immigrants from those countries in the US, a compilation that does not include India.

The list includes Bangladesh, with 54.8 per cent of immigrant households from that country receiving assistance, Pakistan (40.2 per cent), Nepal (34.8 per cent), China (32.9 per cent), and Israel/Palestine (25.9 per cent), Ukraine 42.7 per cent and Asia (not elsewhere classified/not specified) 38.8 per cent.

Data has shown that Indian-Americans have among the highest median household incomes among major ethnic groups in the US. According to the Pew Research Centre, Indian Americans are the second-largest Asian origin population living in the US, accounting for approximately 21 per cent of the country’s Asian population. The median annual income of Indian-headed households was USD 151,200 in 2023.

Among Asian-headed households overall, it was USD 105,600. Households with an Indian immigrant household head had a higher median annual income than those with a US-born Indian household head (USD 156,000 vs. USD 120,200).

The median annual personal earnings of Indian Americans ages 16 and older were USD 85,300 in 2023, higher than among Asians overall (USD 52,400), according to Pew data.