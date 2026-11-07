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Trump Participates In Diwali Celebration At White House

Indian tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal along with other members of the Indian diaspora with US President Donald Trump during the Diwali celebrations at the White House ( X@vishalgondal via ANI )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump attended a Diwali celebration at the White House on Friday. Among those present in the Oval Office was Vinay Kwatra, India's Ambassador to the US, PTI reported. The tradition of celebrating Diwali at the White House began with President George W. Bush in 2003.

Previously, the ceremonies were primarily held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, attended by Indian American community members and Indian diplomats. In 2009, President Barack Obama became the first president to light a diya (lamp) at the White House during a ceremony in the East Room.

Since then, lamp-lighting ceremonies have been held in various locations in the White House, including the Oval Office and the Roosevelt Room. Marking Diwali celebrations, Indian tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal met United States President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, participating in a ceremonial diya-lighting and gifting him a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

The high-profile gathering brought together prominent members of the Indian diaspora to celebrate the festival of lights inside the executive office of the American President.

Sharing details of the celebration on social media platform X, Gondal, founder of GOQii, revealed that he presented President Trump with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa during the festivities. "A moment of shared light in the Oval Office. Honoured to celebrate Diwali with President Donald Trump and proud to gift him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, Tulsidas's hymn to Lord Hanuman that millions of us recite for courage, devotion and strength," Gondal posted.