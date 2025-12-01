ETV Bharat / international

Trump Optimistic After Ukraine Talks As Rubio Says 'More Work' Needed

Hallandale Beach: US President Donald Trump said Sunday there was a "good chance" of a deal to end the war in Ukraine after the latest US negotiations with Kyiv, as his envoy prepares to travel to Russia for follow-up talks.

After hours of what both sides called "productive" discussions in Hallandale Beach, north of Miami, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that more work was required, and a source in Kyiv's delegation characterized the discussions as "not easy."

The talks, which come as Kyiv battles military pressure and reels from a domestic corruption scandal, set the stage for a visit to Moscow by Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who is expected to discuss Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Washington has put forward a plan to end the nearly four-year conflict and is seeking to finalize it with Moscow and Kyiv's approval.

"Ukraine's got some difficult little problems," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to a corruption probe that recently forced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sack his chief of staff and top negotiator. "But I think that there's a good chance we can make a deal." Rubio earlier told reporters the Florida talks -- also attended by Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner -- were "very productive" but "there's more work to be done."

"This is delicate. It's complicated," Rubio said. "There are a lot of moving parts, and obviously there's another party involved here that will have to be a part of the equation, and that will continue later this week when Mr. Witkoff travels to Moscow."

Ukraine's security council secretary Rustem Umerov led Kyiv's delegation, which also included Andrii Hnatov, the chief of staff of Ukraine's armed forces, and presidential adviser Oleksandr Bevz. Umerov wrote on Facebook that he had briefed Zelensky on the "substantial progress" made in the talks.

"It is important that the talks have a constructive dynamic and that all issues were discussed openly and with a clear focus on ensuring Ukraine's sovereignty and national interests," Zelensky wrote on X after the talks.

Flurry of diplomacy