Trump Once Again Claims To Resolve India-Pakistan War, Says Seven Planes Were Shot Down

Washington: US President Donald Trump has once again claimed to have resolved the war between India and Pakistan, saying that seven planes were shot down in the firing between the two countries without specifying to which nation they belonged.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, Trump claimed that the “threat of tariffs” forced India and Pakistan to stop the war. “The threat of tariffs, as an example, kept India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations, from going at it. They were going at it. Seven planes were shot down; that's a lot. And they were going at it. And that could have been a nuclear war,” the US President said.

Trump said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised him for saving millions of lives.“The Prime Minister of Pakistan actually just said, Donald Trump, President Trump, saved millions of lives by getting that,” he said. The US president said he threatened to impose 200 per cent tariffs on India and Pakistan, which forced them to stop the war.