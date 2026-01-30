ETV Bharat / international

Trump Nominates Former US Fed Official As Next Central Bank Chief

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is nominating Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, to be the next US central bank chief. Trump's decision caps a closely watched search for a successor to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom the president has repeatedly lambasted for not cutting interest rates more swiftly.

"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"On top of everything else, he is 'central casting,' and he will never let you down," Trump added.

Powell's term at the helm ends in May, although it remains to be seen if he will also step down from the Fed's powerful board of governors. The president's selection ends a race that had narrowed to four contenders -- Warsh; current Fed governor Christopher Waller; Rick Rieder of BlackRock; and Trump's top economic adviser Kevin Hassett.

Trump said in separate social media posts that he did not pick Hassett, who heads the White House National Economic Council, as Hassett was "indescribably good" in his current role. Waller and Rieder would "all would have been outstanding" too, he said.

Senate hurdle

Warsh will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, facing questions by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle amid growing concerns about threats to the Fed's insulation from politics.

Trump's recent attempt to oust another Fed Governor, Lisa Cook, and his administration's investigation into Powell over renovation costs at the bank, have sparked worries about Fed independence.

If independence were eroded, this could have ramifications for the world's biggest economy, experts warn. Warsh must now get through a Senate Banking Committee hearing, "maintaining the confidence of both markets and the president in the process," said economist Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

After which, Warsh must pass a confirmation vote in the Senate with a simple majority. But Republican Thom Tillis, who sits on the banking committee, has vowed to oppose the confirmation of any Fed nominee -- including the next chairman -- until the probe against Powell is resolved.