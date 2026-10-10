ETV Bharat / international

Trump Names Commentator Katie Zacharia Of His Media Company As Next White House Press Secretary

FILE - White House staff members remove monitors in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, July 16, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump announced Friday that Katie Zacharia, a communications adviser for his media company, will succeed Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary.

Trump revealed his selection of Zacharia on his Truth Social platform, where he often makes political and official announcements. Zacharia is a conservative commentator for Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the social media site.

In naming Zacharia, Trump described her as “a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.” In a social media post, Zacharia thanked Trump and called it the “honour of a lifetime.” She added that Trump’s leadership is “a blessing to this country.” “The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day,” she wrote on X.