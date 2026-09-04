ETV Bharat / international

Trump Names Adam Telle As Acting Army Secretary Following Departure Of Driscoll

In this image provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle speaks April 13, 2026, to announce action to complete the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, in South Bay, Fla. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday named Adam Telle, a civilian leader in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as the acting Army secretary following the departure of Dan Driscoll amid widespread reports of tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Telle is currently the assistant secretary of the Army for civil works. But he spent more than 20 years working for Republican senators as well as in the White House during Trump's first term, serving as the president's chief liaison to the Senate, according to an Army bio.

“He is a Great Patriot, who is respected by all,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. Hegseth echoed that in his own post on X. “Huge congrats to Adam. Strong and whip smart,” Hegseth wrote. “He is indeed a great Patriot — and will be an immediate asset to the @USArmy."

Driscoll gave no explanation for his decision to quit this week as the Army's top civilian official. His clashes with Hegseth have been widely reported, and some of Driscoll’s allies in the Army were ousted this year by Trump’s Pentagon chief.

Telle has been at the Army Office of Civil Works since August 2025, according to Legistorm, a website that tracks lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers. Before that, Telle worked as chief of staff for Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee from 2021 to 2025.

Telle spent 18 months working in the White House during Trump's first term and 10 years working for the late Republican Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi, according to Legistorm.

Telle also worked as the chief staff member on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee, according to Hagerty's remarks when Telle was nominated for the civil works job in May 2025.