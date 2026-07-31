ETV Bharat / international

Trump Mulling USD 1,00,000 Fee For Students Keen To Work In US After Graduation: Report

Washington: The US is planning to impose a USD 1,00,000 fee on visas issued to international students for working in the US after graduation from an American university, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Trump administration move comes after a US court struck down a proposal to levy a USD 1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Department of Homeland Security is mulling the high fee on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas, which are an extension of F-1 visas issued to students.

The OPT programme allows foreign graduates to work for one to three years on their student visas in areas directly related to their studies. Roughly 4,19,000 foreigners were working on OPT in 2024, the latest year for which data are available.

Tech companies, which conduct most of the recruitments from US universities, opposed the USD 1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas.