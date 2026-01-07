ETV Bharat / international

Trump Mocks Macron, Says PM Modi 'Is Not Happy' Over US Tariffs On India

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the aggressive use of tariffs, saying trade penalties are vital for national security and serve as major revenue generator for the United States while simultaneously addressing long-standing economic imbalances with both allies and adversaries.

President Trump, addressing the House GOP Member Retreat, reiterated his good relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; however, he stated that PM Modi is "unhappy" over the high tariffs imposed by US on India for purchasing Russian oil.

"...India ordered 68 Apaches, and Prime Minister Modi came to see me, sir, may I see you, please? Yes. I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because, you know, they are paying a lot of tariffs now. But now they have reduced it very substantially, buying oil from Russia," Trump said.

Trump also mocked French President Emmanuel Macron, saying, "Emmanuel said to me: 'Donald, you have a deal. I would like to increase my prescription drug prices by 200 percent or whatever. Whatever you want, Donald, please don’t tell the population, I beg you.' Every country said the same thing," Trump added.

Recounting conversations with foreign leaders, Trump defended the aggressive use of tariffs, and said, "I am imposing on you a tariff 42 times more expensive than what I am asking for you in return."

Trump singled out China while explaining his approach. "You can either have a 25 percent tariff added on to you, like I did with China on fentanyl. I put a 20 percent penalty tax on China and it's drying up because the tax is far more than fentanyl," he said.

The US President noted that tariffs were already generating significant revenue. "We are going to have over $650 billion poured into our country or coming in shortly because of tariffs," he said.