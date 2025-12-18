ETV Bharat / international

Trump Lists His Administration’s Successes On Migration, Ending Wars In Year-End Address To Nation

President Donald Trump speaks during an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Wednesday ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump touted his administration’s successes on immigration and in ending eight wars as he listed the various accomplishments of his second term in the White House in a year-end address to the nation.

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it,” Trump said as he began his 19-minute special prime time address to the nation on Wednesday. Trump listed his administration’s achievements since he took office for a second term in January this year, including securing the border, "reverse migration", bringing prices down, ending conflicts, using tariffs to bring billions of dollars into the country, enabling job creation and cracking down on immigration.

“I've restored American strength, settled eight wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza, bringing for the first time in 3,000 years peace to the Middle East, and secured the release of the hostages, both living and dead,” Trump said.

While Trump did not name the conflicts, he has throughout the year repeated his claim innumerable times that he ended wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, as well as Rwanda and the Congo.