ETV Bharat / international

Trump Lands In China For Shenzen Summit, Xi Breaks Precedent By Meeting Him On Arrival

Donald Trump walks with Xi Jinping after arriving at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport to attend the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on Nov. 18, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping personally greeted Donald Trump at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport as the US President arrived in China on Wednesday ahead of a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen that will also include Russia's President, Vladimir Putin.

After descending from Air Force One, Trump saluted as he stood alongside Xi on a red carpet lined with people waving colourful pom-poms and brandishing Chinese and American national flags, before the two leaders shook hands.

Welcoming Trump, Xi told him that he wanted a "constructive, strategically stable relationship" between China and the United States, AFP reported, citing Xinhua.

"I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape, with the aim of advancing a constructive, strategically stable relationship between our two nations—one built upon the foundations of mutual respect, fairness, and reciprocity," Xi said.

Trump has said that the talks on Thursday with Xi and Putin would cover the wars in Iran and Ukraine as well as nuclear disarmament.