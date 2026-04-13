ETV Bharat / international

'Weak On Crime, Terrible For Foreign Policy': Trump Lambasts Pope Leo After His Anti-War Message

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2026, after he returned from Miami. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV on social media on Sunday, saying the first American pope should “stop catering to the Radical Left.” It was an extraordinary broadside against the global leader of the Catholic Church, exacerbating a feud that began over the war in Iran. “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” the president wrote on social media. He also wrote that “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." A short time later, speaking to reporters after Air Force One landed outside Washington from Florida, Trump said, “We don’t like a pope who says it’s OK to have a nuclear weapon.”