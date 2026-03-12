ETV Bharat / international

Despite US Victory Claims in Iran, Trump Offers No Clear War Exit

Washington: Facing jittery global markets and drooping poll numbers since launching a war with Iran, President Donald Trump has cycled from calls for "unconditional surrender" to sounding amenable to an end state in which Iran trades one hard-line ayatollah for another.

Shifting comments from the Republican president and his top aides are adding to the precariousness of the 12-day-old conflict, which is impacting nearly every corner of the Middle East and causing economic tremors around the globe. With neither side budging, the war is now on an unpredictable path and a credible endgame is unclear.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday it was up to Trump "whether it's the beginning, the middle or the end" of the war. Trump, during the course of one speech at a House Republican gathering Monday, went from calling the war a "short-term excursion" that could end soon to proclaiming "we haven't won enough."

"We have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we're not finished yet," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

The vacillation has fueled criticism from those who say Trump lacks a clear goal. "They didn't have a plan," Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told reporters. "They have no timeline. And because of that, they have no exit strategy."

A constantly shifting goal line

Since ordering the Iran bombardment, Trump has continually shifted his timelines and goals for the war.

Over the past few days, Trump has called for the "unconditional surrender" of Iran's leaders, while suggesting he had already succeeded in achieving his objective of decimating Iran's military.

At the same time, Trump's team has sought to soothe anxious Americans that the war will not be long and drawn out even as the president has insisted he has not ruled out the option of using U.S. ground troops.

The U.S. military says it has effectively destroyed the Iranian navy and made huge strides in defanging Iran's ability to launch missiles and drones at its neighbors. Yet the critical Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil passes on a typical day, remains essentially closed to business, and Iranian leaders are unbowed.

The Revolutionary Guard said Iran would not allow "a single liter of oil" through the vital waterway until the United States stopped its bombing campaign. Ali Larijani, Iran's top national security official, offered a menacing message on Tuesday after Trump had threatened to attack Iran "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" if Tehran stopped oil flowing through the strait.

"The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn't fear your empty threats," Larijani wrote on X. "Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself."

Trump ally Newt Gingrich, a former Republican House speaker, said the administration should have moved on securing the strait on Day One of the conflict.

"If they can't keep it open, this war will in fact be an American defeat before very long, because the entire world, including the American people, will react to the price of oil if the strait stay closed very long," Gingrich said in an appearance on Fox Business.

Making the case to Americans

Trump has struggled to make his case to Americans about why preemptive action against Iran was necessary and how it squared with his pledge to keep the United States out of the "forever wars" of the past two decades. Thus far, seven U.S. troops have been killed and about 140 injured in the retaliatory salvos from Iran.

One of several reasons Trump has offered to justify launching the war was that he had a "feeling" that Iran was getting set to attack the U.S.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slightly amended that position, telling reporters that the president "had a feeling" that was "based on fact."

But Pentagon officials have told congressional staffers in private briefings that the U.S. does not have intelligence indicating that Iran was planning to preemptively attack the U.S.

Recent polling shows Trump's decision to attack Iran has not come with the rallying-around-the-flag effect that has typically accompanied the start of recent U.S. wars.