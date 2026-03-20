Trump Keeps Hitting NATO, Calls Its Members 'Cowards'
The US president, on Truth Social, said NATO allies complain about high oil prices but refuse to help open the Strait of Hormuz.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday called members of NATO 'cowards' and warned that he would 'remember' their refusal to help open the Strait of Hormuz.
“Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said NATO allies complain about high oil prices but refuse to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as a "simple military manoeuvre and the single reason for high prices".
"They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!," he wrote on Truth Social.
Trump’s stance threatens to unravel NATO, the bulwark of collective Western defence since World War II. On Tuesday, he had declared, “We don’t need any help, actually,” but also sought assistance, at least in the form of minesweepers to keep the strait navigable.As the Iran war spiralled beyond expectations, Tehran put a chokehold on the strait, about 40 km wide, through which 20 per cent of the world’s energy passes, creating a global shortage of oil and gas.
Energy prices have risen worldwide, including in the US, hitting Trump’s affordability agenda. Trump called for NATO help to secure the strait after entering the war, aligned with Israel and without consulting allies, initially refusing Britain’s offer to send aircraft carriers.
European allies have described the Iran conflict as a war of choice, not a defensive operation. France’s President Emmanuel Macron said, “We are not party to the conflict and therefore France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context.”
On Tuesday, Trump on Truth Social said, “The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran. The US pays a proportionately higher share of NATO’s $3.3 billion budget, contributing 16 per cent".
Trump has long complained that NATO does not do its part in joint defence and has demanded that members raise defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP. Except for Spain, NATO members have agreed to the target.
With Agency Inputs
Also Read
Trump Faces His Most Difficult Iran War Decision: Will He Deploy US Troops to Seize Uranium?