ETV Bharat / international

Trump Keeps Hitting NATO, Calls Its Members 'Cowards'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday called members of NATO 'cowards' and warned that he would 'remember' their refusal to help open the Strait of Hormuz.



“Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said NATO allies complain about high oil prices but refuse to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as a "simple military manoeuvre and the single reason for high prices".

"They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s stance threatens to unravel NATO, the bulwark of collective Western defence since World War II. On Tuesday, he had declared, “We don’t need any help, actually,” but also sought assistance, at least in the form of minesweepers to keep the strait navigable.As the Iran war spiralled beyond expectations, Tehran put a chokehold on the strait, about 40 km wide, through which 20 per cent of the world’s energy passes, creating a global shortage of oil and gas.