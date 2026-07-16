ETV Bharat / international

INTERVIEW \ Trump Is Not In A Position To Control The Strait of Hormuz: West Asia Expert Talmiz Ahmad

In an interview with ETV Bharat, West Asia expert Talmiz Ahmad, who has served as India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE, speaks about the escalating conflict between Iran and the US in a war that no one wants. The former diplomat, who was Additional Secretary for International Cooperation in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in 2004-06, says there is little clarity on where all this is heading, as the Strait of Hormuz becomes the key issue.

We ask him why the ceasefire collapsed, factors fueling the conflict and impact on India as global energy supplies are disrupted once again.



Q: Why has the peace deal collapsed?



A: So, (US President) Donald Trump, from the very beginning, I would say, within two or three weeks of the conflict, has been desperate for a ceasefire and an agreement. It is under this kind of pressure that his negotiators obtained an MoU, which is in favour of the Iranian side.

Now, if you see the MoU, it promises a series of achievements for Iran: a cessation of hostilities, including in Lebanon, and opening of the Hormuz. Then they (Iranians) get the frozen assets released.

Trump naturally felt the need to go on the world stage and declare victory. Otherwise, how does he explain (the deal) to the American people? Now the Iranian (side) is not willing to give him that victory. Iranians believe that they have been mistreated and their supreme leader and other leaders were assassinated. The Iranians see no reason whatsoever to make any concession, even a symbolic concession to the American side.



Q: Why are the Iranians escalating if they got the better deal?



A: And so the goalpost has completely shifted. Hormuz has become the centre of the present-day problem. The nuclear issue is very much on the back burner.

What the Americans were doing (in the recent attacks) was to test Iranian resolve. And the Iranians were not going to fail that test. So they hit the three tankers (on July 6 and 7).

In retaliation, the Americans have started hitting them as they had done in the past.

The Iranians want to make it clear from day one that there is no going back on Hormuz.

The Iranians are taking those hits because they are not going to give up on Hormuz, and they, in return, have started hitting the targets, both American and other targets in the Gulf. We are going back to the scenario that existed before.

For Donald Trump, Hormuz has become an obsession, because he has promised the American people that I will give you an open Hormuz. He is not in a position to do that.



Q: What is the impact of imposing tolls and other restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz?



A: Up to now, the Hormuz was an international strait. Nobody ever raised the issue of tolls or fees.

They (Iranians) now say the Hormuz is not only a symbolic achievement, but also a source of revenue in perpetuity.

Every ship that passes through the Hormuz now has to pay maritime charges or fees, and they will share this with Oman on the other side.

Now that the days of open movement in the strait have gone, you have to worry about all choke points.

This is the problem. This is very worrying.

There was a short period when Houthis (in Yemen) were hitting ships in the Gulf of Aden, and the ships started diverting to the Cape (of Good Hope). But this (Strait of Hormuz) is a much more valuable point.

Now, the Iranians are said to be demanding $2 million per ship. This is a fraction of the cost of the cargo, as most of them carry very large quantities of oil.

But having said that, the principle of it is very offensive, and all these Gulf countries, which have been selling oil up to now, will be paying Iran.



Q: How will India be impacted this time round?



A: We are back to square one. The same issues relating to energy security because the Hormuz is blockaded. So we are back to the scenario that previously was there.

It's not our fault. It's a bad scene because we were totally ill-prepared for any of these developments. We are very heavily dependent on oil and on gas for cooking. So (if this continues) there will have to be very high gas prices.

We were hit earlier because of the absence of gas. Now we are hit by the prices.

People were shifting to clean fuel, you know, from wood fire. So now, unfortunately, they will go back to that (if the conflict continues)

We have had sailor casualties. A large number of Indians work on ships across the world. They are the ones who get hit.



Q: Where do these developments leave Arab countries in terms of how they will export oil and the security partnership with the US?



A: The United States has lost all credibility as a security provider, and the Gulf countries are looking for alternatives. We don't know which way they will go.

The United States is not going to close bases now. The actual conflict is ongoing. They are relocating personnel; they are thinning out something, some facilities, they are shifting to further spots, things like that. But we don't know what will happen in the future.

On energy, UAE and Saudi Arabia are not worried (about transporting energy) because they have got this alternative land route through Fujairah (a UAE port located on the Gulf of Oman) and Yanbu (a major port city on the Red Sea coast of western Saudi Arabia). But you see, this doesn't help the Asian market. All of these (mainly) go westwards.

Other countries are in difficulty. What they have done in the Gulf is they (Saudi and UAE) have started using land routes. But other countries, for example, Qatar, Kuwait and Iran are very badly hit. Iran is also hit quite hard, but they got some land routes, which is why the Americans bombed that ( Aq Taqeh Khan ) railway bridge, which connects Iran through Central Asia, with China and Russia.



Q: Amid all this, what is going on within Iran?



A: Nothing is known about Iran at all. Because you do not know the state of the Supreme Leader. You don't know what influence he carries. You don't know the state of the IRGC ( Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). You do not know what the relationship of the IRGC is with the political leadership. We do not know whether the political leadership has a free hand to pursue economic reform at home.

They have got three challenges: political consolidation, economic reform and social change. They are also in conflict. In war, you cannot discuss these things because they are fighting on a day-to-day basis to protect themselves.





Q: The US is heading for midterm elections, and Israel is heading for general elections. How will this impact the conflict in Iran?



A: At the moment, he (Trump) is terrified he's going to face elections. Every survey shows he's going to lose the House. But he may somehow retain the Senate.

But you know, it's very topsy-turvy. If he loses both the House and the Senate, he has two years of nothing. As it is, the courts are ruling very heavily against him on all his projects.

On the other hand, Israel, as long as it controls Southern Lebanon, is not going anywhere. Netanyahu's popular rating is very, very low. But that doesn't ever deter him because he (always) puts together a coalition to his advantage. Let us see. Israeli politics is as complex as India's.

The question is: can they (the US) do more firepower on the Iranians than what they have done before? What is the absorptive capacity of the Gulf countries? We don't know. Will the war escalate (further)? It seems doubtful because Donald Trump shows no interest in a war that is open-ended and goes nowhere.