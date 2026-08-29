ETV Bharat / international

Trump Interacts With ISS Astronauts, Announces Setting Up Space Academy

President Donald Trump departs after presenting the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to Artemis II crew members, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Johnson Space Center in Houston. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced the formation of a new military Space Academy and met with astronauts aboard the International Space Station, including Anil Menon, during a visit to NASA’s Mission Control in Houston.

“This is a great honour, to be with you is a great honour and I just want to thank Jessica, Anil, Jack - great Americans, great patriots, brave people,” Trump said, calling the orbital laboratory from Mission Control at the Johnson Space Centre on Friday.

NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway, Anil Menon, and Jessica Meir are part of Expedition 75 to the International Space Station. Trump called the crew a group of "pioneers" for their efforts in space exploration. After his brief remarks, Trump had NASA astronaut Anna Menon, Anil Menon's wife, and Duke Brady, Jessica Meir's husband, briefly interact with the ISS crew.

“Hi, it’s Anna. Great to see you guys up there. We love you guys. You’re doing a great job,” she said. The President also offered to welcome the astronauts to the White House when they return. Menon, a colonel in the US Space Force, told Trump he was proud to serve in space and shared his experiences about the spacewalk he completed earlier this week.